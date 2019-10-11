Channels

SCMP
US President Donald Trump said “good things are happening” at the start of a second day of high-level negotiations with China. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump says ‘good things’ are happening at China trade talks, signals he could sign a deal

  • US president says he will meet with China’s vice-premier Liu He later on Friday, as trade talks continue for the second day in Washington
  • High-level negotiations are aimed at ending a trade war that is threatening global economic growth
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:02pm, 11 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump said he will meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Friday, the second of two days of trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says first day of China trade talks went ‘very well’, plans to host Vice-Premier Liu He at White House on Friday

  • ‘We had a very, very good negotiation,’ US president says
  • World’s two largest economies are seeking a way out of a 15-month trade war
Robert Delaney  

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 11:22am, 11 Oct, 2019

