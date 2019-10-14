China’s massive urbanisation programme has also produced a mountain of unwanted construction waste. Photo: AFP
Rubble trouble: China counts the environmental cost of its construction boom
- Demolition, renovation and new-build projects create more than 1.5 billion tonnes of waste every year, magazine report says
- But only 100 million tonnes are properly processed and even household rubbish gets more attention from local governments
Topic | China pollution
The north China province of Hebei is the subject of a new government audit to ensure officials there are not dodging national efforts to fight pollution. Photo: AFP
China launches environmental investigation in pollution-prone Hebei
- Province produces 25 per cent of nation’s steel and is responsible for much of the smog drifting over Beijing
- Audit began in Baoding and Langfang and will be extended to other cities next month, environment ministry publication says
