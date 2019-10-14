US Democratic congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has said his delegation to China was refused entry to the mainland because it would not cancel a visit to the self-ruled island of Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Beijing used ‘visa blackmail’ to try and stop Taiwan visit, US congressman claims
- Leader of bipartisan congressional delegation says visas to mainland denied because group refused to cancel Taiwan visit
President Xi Jinping made the comments on his visit to Nepal. Photo: AFP/The Rising Nepal
Chinese President Xi Jinping warns that anyone trying to split any part of country will be crushed
- Comments made during Xi’s visit to Nepal being seen as aimed at trouble spots from Tibet and Xinjiang to Hong Kong
- President’s remarks are also wider warning to US not to meddle in China’s domestic issues, such as Hong Kong, academic says
