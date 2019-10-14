ESL employees were warned not to “actively engage” in discussions about the Hong Kong protest. Photo: AFP
Gaming firms Riot and ESL warn employees not to discuss politics after row over Blizzard’s decision to suspend Hong Kong gamer
- Ban on competitor who expressed support for protests triggered storm of criticism amid growing concerns about Chinese influence
- Riot warns League of Legends e-sports players to avoid ‘sensitive issues’ while ESL staff are warned not ‘actively engage’ in debate over Hong Kong
