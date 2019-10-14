Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

ESL employees were warned not to “actively engage” in discussions about the Hong Kong protest. Photo: AFP
Politics

Gaming firms Riot and ESL warn employees not to discuss politics after row over Blizzard’s decision to suspend Hong Kong gamer

  • Ban on competitor who expressed support for protests triggered storm of criticism amid growing concerns about Chinese influence
  • Riot warns League of Legends e-sports players to avoid ‘sensitive issues’ while ESL staff are warned not ‘actively engage’ in debate over Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 9:43pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

ESL employees were warned not to “actively engage” in discussions about the Hong Kong protest. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.