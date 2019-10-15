Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington on Monday. Mnuchin said high-level trade talks between China and the US will resume next week as the two sides aim to set a “phase-one” deal during an upcoming regional leaders forum next month. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

US-China trade talks to resume next week, eyeing to clinch ‘phase one’ deal during November forum

  • US’ Treasury secretary and trade representative plan to have a call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He next week, followed by further face-to-face meetings
  • The aim is to prepare for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign an agreement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile next month
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 1:29am, 15 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) meets Chinese Vice-Premier at the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Clock ticks for China and US to hammer out details of partial trade deal

  • Negotiators have a few weeks to build on the talks in Washington and lay out how the agreement will be implemented
  • ‘Talking while fighting’ could become the new normal, influential Chinese social media outlet says, with nothing of substance changing between the two countries
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:35pm, 12 Oct, 2019

