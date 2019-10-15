In its steady push to clear smoke-blanketed skies, China is forcing homes and industrial plants to cut use of in favour of cleaner energy, such as renewables and natural gas. Photo: Simon Song
Gas demand growth in China slows as economy hits consumption
- Sinopec predicts increase of just 10 per cent in natural gas demand, compared to 17 per cent last year
Topic | Energy
In its steady push to clear smoke-blanketed skies, China is forcing homes and industrial plants to cut use of in favour of cleaner energy, such as renewables and natural gas. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP
China’s economy cause of growing concern in Beijing as US-China trade war takes toll on growth
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged local authorities to do everything possible to tackle ‘downward economic pressure’ amid US-China trade war tensions
- Message represents a more pessimistic reading of China’s economic situation compared with previous statements from the government
Topic | China economy
Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP