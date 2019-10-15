The study was carried out in Beijing, a city notorious for its smog problem, over eight years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Breathing polluted air may put women at greater risk of miscarriage, Chinese study finds
- Data from mothers-to-be in Beijing over eight years shows strong correlation between smog levels and ‘missed abortion’ in first trimester
- It adds to international research linking pollution to birth defects and pregnancy complications
The north China province of Hebei is the subject of a new government audit to ensure officials there are not dodging national efforts to fight pollution. Photo: AFP
China launches environmental investigation in pollution-prone Hebei
- Province produces 25 per cent of nation’s steel and is responsible for much of the smog drifting over Beijing
- Audit began in Baoding and Langfang and will be extended to other cities next month, environment ministry publication says
