The study was carried out in Beijing, a city notorious for its smog problem, over eight years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Breathing polluted air may put women at greater risk of miscarriage, Chinese study finds

  • Data from mothers-to-be in Beijing over eight years shows strong correlation between smog levels and ‘missed abortion’ in first trimester
  • It adds to international research linking pollution to birth defects and pregnancy complications
Topic |   Beijing air pollution
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 9:15pm, 15 Oct, 2019

The study was carried out in Beijing, a city notorious for its smog problem, over eight years. Photo: EPA-EFE
The north China province of Hebei is the subject of a new government audit to ensure officials there are not dodging national efforts to fight pollution. Photo: AFP
Politics

China launches environmental investigation in pollution-prone Hebei

  • Province produces 25 per cent of nation’s steel and is responsible for much of the smog drifting over Beijing
  • Audit began in Baoding and Langfang and will be extended to other cities next month, environment ministry publication says
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:02pm, 11 Oct, 2019

The north China province of Hebei is the subject of a new government audit to ensure officials there are not dodging national efforts to fight pollution. Photo: AFP
