Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a group photo with his cabinet members at the government house in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thailand reopens free trade talks with EU to reduce reliance on China
- China accounted for 14 per cent of Thailand’s total foreign direct investment in 2018
- Talks had been on hold since 2014, when a military coup in Thailand ousted the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra
Topic | Thailand
Angela Merkel told the Bundestag that she would focus on EU-China relations during Germany’s EU presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angela Merkel to make relations with China top priority when Germany takes on EU presidency next year
- Germany’s chancellor planning summit with Xi Jinping and all heads of government as bloc aims to present a ‘united front’ towards Beijing
- Brussels has branded China a ‘strategic rival’, and diplomatic sources say bloc wants to show divide-and-rule approach will not work
Topic | China-EU relations
