Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a group photo with his cabinet members at the government house in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Politics

Thailand reopens free trade talks with EU to reduce reliance on China

  • China accounted for 14 per cent of Thailand’s total foreign direct investment in 2018
  • Talks had been on hold since 2014, when a military coup in Thailand ousted the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra
Topic |   Thailand
Stuart Lau

Updated: 5:57am, 18 Oct, 2019

Angela Merkel told the Bundestag that she would focus on EU-China relations during Germany’s EU presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Angela Merkel to make relations with China top priority when Germany takes on EU presidency next year

  • Germany’s chancellor planning summit with Xi Jinping and all heads of government as bloc aims to present a ‘united front’ towards Beijing
  • Brussels has branded China a ‘strategic rival’, and diplomatic sources say bloc wants to show divide-and-rule approach will not work
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Updated: 11:28pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Angela Merkel told the Bundestag that she would focus on EU-China relations during Germany’s EU presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
