Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
China subsidising Xinjiang companies’ use of forced labour, US lawmakers told
- Apparel is the primary sector affected, and the US is a major recipient of such exports, says a report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
- Forced labour is becoming an essential part of Beijing’s effort to ‘re-educate’ Muslim minorities in China’s far west, report says.
Topic | Xinjiang
Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
US deputy secretary of state John Sullivan will raise human rights issues in Xinjiang at a panel at the United Nations. Photo: Reuters
US to raise human rights issues in Muslim-heavy Xinjiang at the United Nations
- Beijing is expected to come in for criticism at the United Nations over its treatment of Uygurs in the country’s west
- Troubled area set to a source of friction between the two countries, analyst says
Topic | US-China relations
US deputy secretary of state John Sullivan will raise human rights issues in Xinjiang at a panel at the United Nations. Photo: Reuters