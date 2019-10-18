Zhao Ziyang, as Communist Party general secretary, addresses student hunger strikers in Tiananmen Square at dawn on 19 May 1989. Photo: AFP
Low-key ceremony as Zhao Ziyang, who opposed Tiananmen crackdown, finally laid to rest
- Ashes of former leader and his wife, Liang Boqi, buried in cemetery on outskirts of Beijing after protracted negotiations between family and the party
- He was ousted for sympathising with pro-democracy protesters in 1989 and spent the rest of his life under virtual house arrest until he died in 2005
