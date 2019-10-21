Liu Shiyu, former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has avoided criminal charges despite admitted “wrongdoing”. Photo: Bloomberg
The curious corruption case of China’s former securities chief Liu Shiyu and his lenient treatment
- Liu will not have to face court and will not lose his Communist Party membership despite ‘wrongdoings’ during his work
- Most officials accused of corruption have faced criminal charges and been expelled from the party
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Liu Shiyu (right) had not upheld the principles of a Communist Party member, made inappropriate public speeches and lacked “political vigilance” and awareness of confidentiality rules. Photo: Xinhua
China’s former securities regulator Liu Shiyu gets light punishment after graft probe
- Anti-corruption watchdog finds 58-year-old used his role for personal gain, broke the rules to help others work in financial system, and accepted gifts
- He has been given two years’ probation, had his civil servant rank downgraded and his illegal gains have been confiscated
