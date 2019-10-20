Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi has called for an investigation into allegations of police abuse. Photo: AP
Communist Party mouthpiece slams Hong Kong university chief’s call for police abuse probe
- People’s Daily joins former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying in condemning remarks by Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan
- Tuan urges city to set up independent investigation of the arrest of 20 students
