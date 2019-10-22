Businesses and people with ties to mainland China have been in the firing line of a nativist group of protesters. Illustration: Henry Wong
Taking aim at China: why Hong Kong ‘radicals’ have turned on mainland targets
- Businesses and people with ties to mainland China have been in the firing line of a nativist group of protesters, observers say
- But it’s no coincidence to see an ‘anti-China’ sentiment in the city, given various factors from a loss of autonomy to high housing prices, others say
The JPMorgan Chase employee, who was not identified, told those shouting at him to go back to the mainland that “We are all Chinese”. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Attack on JPMorgan banker in Hong Kong sparks outrage in mainland China
- Mandarin-speaking employee was punched in the face by a protester outside the company’s main office in Hong Kong on Friday
- Angry reaction to video of incident, including one commenter saying the behaviour went against the push for freedom and democracy in city
