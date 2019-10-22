Channels

Businesses and people with ties to mainland China have been in the firing line of a nativist group of protesters. Illustration: Henry Wong
Politics

Taking aim at China: why Hong Kong ‘radicals’ have turned on mainland targets

  • Businesses and people with ties to mainland China have been in the firing line of a nativist group of protesters, observers say
  • But it’s no coincidence to see an ‘anti-China’ sentiment in the city, given various factors from a loss of autonomy to high housing prices, others say
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kristin Huang  

William Zheng  

Updated: 9:26am, 22 Oct, 2019

The JPMorgan Chase employee, who was not identified, told those shouting at him to go back to the mainland that “We are all Chinese”. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Society

Attack on JPMorgan banker in Hong Kong sparks outrage in mainland China

  • Mandarin-speaking employee was punched in the face by a protester outside the company’s main office in Hong Kong on Friday
  • Angry reaction to video of incident, including one commenter saying the behaviour went against the push for freedom and democracy in city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

SCMP Reporter  

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:31pm, 5 Oct, 2019

The JPMorgan Chase employee, who was not identified, told those shouting at him to go back to the mainland that “We are all Chinese”. Photo: SCMP Pictures
