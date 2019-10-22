China’s internet controls have been used to block a growing list of global news sources, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China says. Photo: Reuters
China blocks 23 per cent of 215 accredited foreign news sites, watchdog says
- Citizens denied access to 31 per cent of news organisations that publish primarily in English, according to research by GreatFire.org and Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China
- Digital blockade ‘runs counter to the ethos of internet openness’, FCCC says
China has traditionally used the World Internet Conference to defend its highly policed cyberspace. Photo: Reuters
‘Cold war thinking’ hindering mutual trust in cyberspace, China’s propaganda chief says
- Some countries have used national security ‘as an excuse’ to launch cyberattacks, Huang Kunming tells World Internet Conference
- Zero-sum game has ‘stopped exchanges’, he says at event organised by China’s internet censorship bureau
