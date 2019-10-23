Bao Tong pays his last respects at the grave of former Communist Party of China boss Zhao Ziyang. Photo: Handout
Former aide to late Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang pays his final respects
- Communist Party boss, whose ashes were interred on Friday, ‘finally free and appeased’, 87-year-old Bao Tong says on Twitter
- ‘I wish my Chinese people are all able to obtain freedom and peace in the human world,’ he says
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
The family of Zhao Ziyang and his wife Liang Boqi pay their respects at the grave where their ashes were interred on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
Low-key ceremony as Zhao Ziyang, who opposed Tiananmen crackdown, finally laid to rest
- Ashes of former leader and his wife, Liang Boqi, buried in cemetery on outskirts of Beijing after protracted negotiations between family and the party
- He was ousted for sympathising with pro-democracy protesters in 1989 and spent the rest of his life under virtual house arrest until he died in 2005
