Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

China dismisses reports of Carrie Lam replacement plans for Hong Kong

  • Foreign ministry slams ‘political rumour’ that interim appointment is under consideration for chief executive role
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 5:59pm, 23 Oct, 2019


Anti-government protesters throw tear gas canisters back at the police in Admiralty, central Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Months of Hong Kong protests and violence started with a Taiwan murder, but will the suspected killer’s return to Taipei end it?

  • Poon Hiu-wing never returned home from her trip to Taiwan with her boyfriend Chan Tong-kai in February 2018
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam tried to have him sent back to Taiwan by introducing an extradition bill, but her plan instead gave rise to mass protests, violent clashes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 4:26pm, 23 Oct, 2019


