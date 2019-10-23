China is anxious to increase tourism revenues and tap into the lucrative overseas market by opening up to visitors with six-day transit visas. Photo: Shutterstock
China extends six-day visa-free tourist stopover scheme to 27 ports and cities
- Visa scheme is being extended in effort to increase tourism revenues
- Official figures say visa-free short stays are becoming popular with visitors
Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years. Photo: Handout
Chinese tourists and students are turning away from Australia as trade war takes toll
- Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years
- Australia has mostly benefited from the US-China trade dispute: Beijing’s stimulus to offset weaker shipments has boosted demand for its commodities and the lower Australian dollar is making firms more competitive
