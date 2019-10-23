Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police chase away protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday as unrest continued for a 20th successive weekend. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong police have ‘unwavering support’, Beijing says after remark by city’s leader Carrie Lam

  • People’s Daily says calls by Hong Kong residents for the force to be disbanded mean being ‘taken on the evil path of anti-China’
  • City’s chief executive had said in weekend interview her backing of police was not ‘blind support’ and she condemned all violence, including by officers
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 8:30pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police chase away protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday as unrest continued for a 20th successive weekend. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

China dismisses reports of Carrie Lam replacement plans for Hong Kong

  • Foreign ministry slams ‘political rumour’ that interim appointment is under consideration for chief executive role
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 7:05pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.