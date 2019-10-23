Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Governments, research institutions and commercial entities have already signed contracts for the exploration phase to extract minerals from the seabed, with China holding the most. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

China could be first country to exploit deep sea minerals

  • International rules on seabed mining set for approval in 2020, with China most likely to lead the race, UN body says
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:50pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Governments, research institutions and commercial entities have already signed contracts for the exploration phase to extract minerals from the seabed, with China holding the most. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has 80 per cent of the reserves of rare earth elements the world needs to keep talking on its smartphones, and geologists in Guangzhou think they know why. Photo: EPA
Science

Have scientists discovered why China is so rich in rare earth elements the world’s smartphones need?

  • Chinese geologists think they have formula that could help to increase control of market in the elements hi-tech industries depend upon
  • Simple combination of clay mined for porcelain production, granite bedrock and acid rain could point to lucrative sources of rare earths
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 3:41am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has 80 per cent of the reserves of rare earth elements the world needs to keep talking on its smartphones, and geologists in Guangzhou think they know why. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.