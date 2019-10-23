Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves custody in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Why a dispute over a Hong Kong murder suspect is giving Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen an election edge

  • The row over Chan Tong-kai’s case is amplifying the ruling party’s position as an upholder of the island’s ‘sovereignty’, analysts say
  • But Tsai ‘will need more than the furore’ to win next year’s presidential race
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 11:39pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Chan Tong-kai wants to turn himself in to the Taiwanese authorities, but Taipei says Hong Kong should not allow the suspect to walk free. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong and Taiwan clash over surrender of murder suspect whose case sparked extradition bill crisis and mass protests

  • Taiwan’s Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang says Hong Kong authorities must follow up the case by pressing charges against the suspect before he is released
  • But Hong Kong’s Security Bureau insists Taipei has ‘absolute jurisdiction’ over the case and surrender is not any obstacle in terms of legal procedures
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Lawrence Chung  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 5:11pm, 23 Oct, 2019

