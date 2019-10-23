Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves custody in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Why a dispute over a Hong Kong murder suspect is giving Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen an election edge
- The row over Chan Tong-kai’s case is amplifying the ruling party’s position as an upholder of the island’s ‘sovereignty’, analysts say
- But Tsai ‘will need more than the furore’ to win next year’s presidential race
Chan Tong-kai wants to turn himself in to the Taiwanese authorities, but Taipei says Hong Kong should not allow the suspect to walk free. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong and Taiwan clash over surrender of murder suspect whose case sparked extradition bill crisis and mass protests
- Taiwan’s Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang says Hong Kong authorities must follow up the case by pressing charges against the suspect before he is released
- But Hong Kong’s Security Bureau insists Taipei has ‘absolute jurisdiction’ over the case and surrender is not any obstacle in terms of legal procedures
