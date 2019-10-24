Channels

The protests in Hong Kong have become increasingly violent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests will have ‘unbearable and devastating consequences’, Chinese state media says

  • Aim of opposition lawmakers is to ‘mess up Hong Kong, overthrow [its] government and seize power’, People’s Daily says in commentary
  • The ‘continuous politicisation and violence is seriously damaging the inherent strength of [the city’s] economy’, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 2:54pm, 24 Oct, 2019

Police chase away protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday as unrest continued for a 20th successive weekend. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong police have ‘unwavering support’, Beijing says after remark by city’s leader Carrie Lam

  • People’s Daily says calls by Hong Kong residents for the force to be disbanded mean being ‘taken on the evil path of anti-China’
  • City’s chief executive had said in weekend interview her backing of police was not ‘blind support’ and she condemned all violence, including by officers
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 9:15am, 24 Oct, 2019

