The protests in Hong Kong have become increasingly violent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests will have ‘unbearable and devastating consequences’, Chinese state media says
- Aim of opposition lawmakers is to ‘mess up Hong Kong, overthrow [its] government and seize power’, People’s Daily says in commentary
- The ‘continuous politicisation and violence is seriously damaging the inherent strength of [the city’s] economy’, it says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police chase away protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday as unrest continued for a 20th successive weekend. Photo: AP
Hong Kong police have ‘unwavering support’, Beijing says after remark by city’s leader Carrie Lam
- People’s Daily says calls by Hong Kong residents for the force to be disbanded mean being ‘taken on the evil path of anti-China’
- City’s chief executive had said in weekend interview her backing of police was not ‘blind support’ and she condemned all violence, including by officers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
