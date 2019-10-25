Chan Tong-kai, the Hong Kong citizen at the centre of the present dispute, leaves prison on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
How justice falls through the cracks of a Taiwan-Hong Kong legal loophole
- Without a cooperation framework with the city, Taiwanese police cannot pursue a range of criminals
- But the island has been able to forge successful relationships with other jurisdictions
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chan Tong-kai and Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming leave Pik Uk Correctional Institution on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai’s transfer to Taiwan may be delayed until after island’s presidential election
- Wanted man – whose case sparked Hong Kong’s protest crisis – has agreed to turn himself in, but the two jurisdictions are clashing over how to proceed
- Anglican priest helping Chan says they will consider postponing his surrender for three months
