Qin Guangrong, the former Yunnan province Communist Party secretary. Photo: Handout
Senior Communist Party boss arrested after handing himself in to anti-corruption watchdog
- Former Yunnan boss Qin Guangrong became one of the most senior figures to surrender to anti-graft investigators in May
- State media reports that he has now been placed under formal arrest on suspicion of taking bribes
Topic | Corruption in China
