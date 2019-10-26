Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The new appointments come ahead of a meeting of members of the Central Committee in Beijing. Photo: AP
Politics

Legal scholar takes over as Inner Mongolia chief as Chinese Communists prepare for gathering of party elite

  • Shi Taifeng takes reins in resource-rich autonomous region as part of reshuffle ahead of fourth plenum of the Central Committee
  • Former Henan governor Chen Runer will replace Shi as party chief in Ningxia region
Topic |   China’s Communist Party
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The new appointments come ahead of a meeting of members of the Central Committee in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.