The new appointments come ahead of a meeting of members of the Central Committee in Beijing. Photo: AP
Legal scholar takes over as Inner Mongolia chief as Chinese Communists prepare for gathering of party elite
- Shi Taifeng takes reins in resource-rich autonomous region as part of reshuffle ahead of fourth plenum of the Central Committee
- Former Henan governor Chen Runer will replace Shi as party chief in Ningxia region
