The Counsellors’ Office is based in the former Dutch embassy. Photo: Zhuang Pinghui
Behind the scenes in Beijing’s policy powerhouse
- The Counsellors’ Office, a body set up to advise the government in 1949, has opened its door to the world for the first time in decades
- Membership of the think tank in not confined to party members and reports to government provide dissenting viewpoints
Topic | China’s Communist Party
The Counsellors’ Office is based in the former Dutch embassy. Photo: Zhuang Pinghui