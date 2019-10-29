Hu is deported from Taiwan after tearing down posters supporting Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Taiwan Immigration Department
Taiwan deports second mainland Chinese man for defacing Lennon Wall backing Hong Kong protests
- Businessman expelled on Monday for damaging property by removing posters
- Hong Kong protests continue to resonate in self-ruled Taiwan
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Mainland citizen Li Shaodong was expelled from the island after vandalising a Lennon Wall in Taipei. Photo: CNA
Taiwan deports mainland Chinese tourist who tore down messages of support for Hong Kong protests
- Visitor named Li Shaodong is expelled from self-ruled island for violating terms of tourist visa after vandalising Lennon Wall set up at National Taiwan University
- Incident marks first time Taiwan has expelled a mainland citizen over the Hong Kong protests following a series of clashes at universities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
