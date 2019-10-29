An F-16V fighter jet takes off from a motorway during an emergency take off and landing drill in Changhua, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s parliament approves US$8.2 billion funding to buy 66 US F-16V warplanes
- KMT calls for Taipei to strike spares, components and maintenance deals with Washington
- Budget approval comes as US prepares for vote on Taiwan allies bill
Topic | Taiwan
An F-16V fighter jet takes off from a motorway during an emergency take off and landing drill in Changhua, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation’s ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP
As Taiwan’s allies dwindle, St Lucia stands firm against China pressure
- Caribbean island’s ambassador to Taipei says diplomatic ties are unlikely to change in the near future
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation’s ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP