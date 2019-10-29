Channels

An F-16V fighter jet takes off from a motorway during an emergency take off and landing drill in Changhua, Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Taiwan’s parliament approves US$8.2 billion funding to buy 66 US F-16V warplanes

  • KMT calls for Taipei to strike spares, components and maintenance deals with Washington
  • Budget approval comes as US prepares for vote on Taiwan allies bill
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:17pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation’s ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

As Taiwan’s allies dwindle, St Lucia stands firm against China pressure

  • Caribbean island’s ambassador to Taipei says diplomatic ties are unlikely to change in the near future
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:57am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

