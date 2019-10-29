Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands, which last month switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China downplays Solomon Islands lease row

  • Chinese company’s attempt to lease island of Tulagi deemed illegal by government, but Beijing says it is normal for business investments to run into difficulties
  • Row comes soon after Pacific nation switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:52pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands, which last month switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.