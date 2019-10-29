Mainland commentator Ren Yi writes that Beijing has a role in inquiry into weeks of protests in Hong Kong and police use of force against demonstrators. Photo: Reuter
Beijing must have role if Hong Kong sets up inquiry into police handling of protests, says writer Ren Yi
- Weibo article by influential mainland commentator says police were left to handle situation that Hong Kong government could not solve
- Ren says any inquiry must also look at possibility of foreign interference in protest movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters march in Central in late August with a banner that uses the stars of the Chinese national flag to depict a Nazi swastika symbol. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protesters’ violent means defy liberal goals, leading Chinese writer Ren Yi says
- Member of revolutionary Communist Party family accuses radical demonstrators of pushing a damaging strain of localism
- Ren says one online forum is filled with hate speech that would have been shut down in the West
