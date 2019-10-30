Supporters of the opposition KMT at a rally in Taipei in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan charges pro-Beijing politicians with accepting funds from Chinese mainland
- Zhang Xiuye and Chou Ching-chun charged with receiving around US$62,000 in donations from mainland as authorities seek to clamp down on efforts to influence next year’s presidential election
- Chinese Democratic Progressive Party duo deny wrongdoing during unsuccessful bids to win seats on Taipei city council and say they did not realise they needed to declare the money
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Supporters of the opposition KMT at a rally in Taipei in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation’s ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP
As Taiwan’s allies dwindle, St Lucia stands firm against China pressure
- Caribbean island’s ambassador to Taipei says diplomatic ties are unlikely to change in the near future
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation’s ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP