Demonstrators shout slogans including “defend democracy, reject the trade pact” during the 2014 protests. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan court orders police to compensate injured ‘Sunflower’ protesters
- Officers found to have used ‘excessive’ force, causing serious injuries to protesters holding a sit-in outside government headquarters
- The 2014 unrest was triggered by an unpopular trade deal that caused alarm about growing closeness to mainland China
Supporters of the opposition KMT at a rally in Taipei in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan charges pro-Beijing politicians with accepting funds from Chinese mainland
- Zhang Xiuye and Chou Ching-chun charged with receiving around US$62,000 in donations from mainland as authorities seek to clamp down on efforts to influence next year’s presidential election
- Chinese Democratic Progressive Party duo deny wrongdoing during unsuccessful bids to win seats on Taipei city council and say they did not realise they needed to declare the money
