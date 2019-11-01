Shenzhen will be the "world’s first modern powerhouse not built on the road of capitalism". Illustration: Kuen Lau
Chinese city of Shenzhen is using big data to become a smart, ‘socialist model city’
- Beijing told the southern technology centre to use ‘best modern governance practises that promote high quality and sustainable development’
- City will be the ‘world’s first modern powerhouse not built on the road of capitalism’, head of national economic planning agency says
