The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China’s Communist Party elite wrap up meeting with pledge to safeguard national security in Hong Kong

  • Communique issued at end of four-day session says party will ‘establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security’ in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau
  • Move aims to ‘safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability’, it says
SCMP

Jun Mai  

William Zheng  

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Nov, 2019

The roughly 300 members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing next week. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Communist Party elite to meet from Monday to set China’s agenda

  • The first full gathering of the powerful Central Committee in nearly 20 months will take place over four days
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 11:32pm, 24 Oct, 2019

