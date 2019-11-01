The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party elite wrap up meeting with pledge to safeguard national security in Hong Kong
- Communique issued at end of four-day session says party will ‘establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security’ in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau
- Move aims to ‘safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability’, it says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
The roughly 300 members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing next week. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party elite to meet from Monday to set China’s agenda
- The first full gathering of the powerful Central Committee in nearly 20 months will take place over four days
Topic | China’s Communist Party
The roughly 300 members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing next week. Photo: Xinhua