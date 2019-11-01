Some observers said there would be a greater emphasis placed on patriotic education following the protests. Photo: AP
How Beijing plans to use powers contained in Basic Law to tighten control over Hong Kong
- Statements issued after Communist Party gathering stress importance of ‘one country, two systems’ but suggest closer focus on security and national sovereignty
- Appointments of senior officials likely to be subject to more intense scrutiny from the central government in future
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Some observers said there would be a greater emphasis placed on patriotic education following the protests. Photo: AP
The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party elite wrap up meeting with pledge to safeguard national security in Hong Kong
- Communique issued at end of four-day session says party will ‘establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security’ in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau
- Move aims to ‘safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability’, it says
Topic | China’s Communist Party
The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua