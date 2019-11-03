Hong Kong’s civil servants who support the protesters have come under fire in a harsh commentary by state newspaper People’s Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong civil servants who support protests ‘will burn with rioters’ warns People’s Daily
- Chinese state media tells government employees their careers are at stake as Beijing flags intervention in senior appointments
- ‘How can they continue with this misconduct while still enjoying high pay?’ asks People’s Daily commentary
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s civil servants who support the protesters have come under fire in a harsh commentary by state newspaper People’s Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police march down a road in Wan Chai to disperse protesters as a barricade burns. Photo: Felix Wong
Chaos and violence descend again on the streets of Hong Kong as aggressive police tactics fail to stop radical protesters
- Office of Xinhua News Agency in Wan Chai attacked for the first time, with its glass doors and windows smashed
- More than 200 arrested as MTR stations and businesses with mainland connections again face vandalism and arson
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police march down a road in Wan Chai to disperse protesters as a barricade burns. Photo: Felix Wong