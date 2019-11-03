Channels

Hong Kong’s civil servants who support the protesters have come under fire in a harsh commentary by state newspaper People’s Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong civil servants who support protests ‘will burn with rioters’ warns People’s Daily

  • Chinese state media tells government employees their careers are at stake as Beijing flags intervention in senior appointments
  • ‘How can they continue with this misconduct while still enjoying high pay?’ asks People’s Daily commentary
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 4:32pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Police march down a road in Wan Chai to disperse protesters as a barricade burns. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Chaos and violence descend again on the streets of Hong Kong as aggressive police tactics fail to stop radical protesters

  • Office of Xinhua News Agency in Wan Chai attacked for the first time, with its glass doors and windows smashed
  • More than 200 arrested as MTR stations and businesses with mainland connections again face vandalism and arson
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 10:48am, 3 Nov, 2019

