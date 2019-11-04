The Hong Kong offices of Chinese news agency Xinhua came under heavy attack on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Xinhua’s Hong Kong office ‘like a war zone’ after petrol bomb attack, worker says
- Man says he and his colleagues knew the building was under attack as they could see it on television, but did not think it was serious
- Some people had to be evacuated but swift action of firefighters ensured no one was hurt, he says
Hong Kong’s civil servants who support the protesters have come under fire in a harsh commentary by state newspaper People’s Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong civil servants who support protests ‘will burn with rioters’ warns People’s Daily
- Chinese state media tells government employees their careers are at stake as Beijing flags intervention in senior appointments
- ‘How can they continue with this misconduct while still enjoying high pay?’ asks People’s Daily commentary
