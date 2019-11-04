Channels

Taipei's elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election

  • Latest measures grant Taiwan people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
  • Previous package in March was dismissed by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support on the self-ruled island
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 1:32pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Legislation that would allow the US to take action against countries that help isolate Taiwan has moved to full House of Representatives vote. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US bill to protect Taiwan from Chinese diplomatic pressure wins congressional committee approval

  • Taiwan allies bill will move on to full House of Representatives
  • Anti-China position is now mainstream in US Congress, says Taipei academic
Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:22am, 1 Nov, 2019

Legislation that would allow the US to take action against countries that help isolate Taiwan has moved to full House of Representatives vote. Photo: Reuters
