Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election
- Latest measures grant Taiwan people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
- Previous package in March was dismissed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support on the self-ruled island
Topic | Taiwan
Legislation that would allow the US to take action against countries that help isolate Taiwan has moved to full House of Representatives vote. Photo: Reuters
US bill to protect Taiwan from Chinese diplomatic pressure wins congressional committee approval
- Taiwan allies bill will move on to full House of Representatives
- Anti-China position is now mainstream in US Congress, says Taipei academic
Topic | US-China relations
