Taiwan’s People First Party Chairman James Soong is considering a run for president in the island’s January elections. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s James Soong Chu-yu may join presidential race but Annette Lu Hsiu-lien falls by wayside
- 2020 bid would be Soong’s fourth run for top post and he is not expected to win this one either
- Former vice-president Lu fails to win enough public signatures, blames her former party
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election
- Latest measures grant island’s people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
- Package in March last year was dismissed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support
