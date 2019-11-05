Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The social media giant said it would step up its efforts to counter misleading or false information. Photo: AP
Politics

Facebook says it will crack down on fake news ahead of Taiwan election

  • Social media giant says it will step up efforts to counter disinformation and state-backed influence operations before island goes to polls in January
  • Taiwanese authorities say 30 million cyberattacks, many linked to the Chinese mainland, are recorded each month
Topic |   Facebook
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:30pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The social media giant said it would step up its efforts to counter misleading or false information. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election

  • Latest measures grant island’s people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
  • Package in March last year was dismissed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 10:40pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.