The social media giant said it would step up its efforts to counter misleading or false information. Photo: AP
Facebook says it will crack down on fake news ahead of Taiwan election
- Social media giant says it will step up efforts to counter disinformation and state-backed influence operations before island goes to polls in January
- Taiwanese authorities say 30 million cyberattacks, many linked to the Chinese mainland, are recorded each month
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election
- Latest measures grant island’s people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
- Package in March last year was dismissed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support
