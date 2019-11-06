President Tsai Ing-wen and her government have been under huge pressure over cases involving Taiwan and Hong Kong. Photo: CNA
Taipei calls on Hong Kong to help in hunt for Taiwanese suspect in Kowloon watch store robbery
- Taipei says its courts are responsible for case where Taiwanese man is wanted after US$126,000 raid
- Hong Kong source says robbery suspect is free because city’s government is powerless to pursue him
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The press pack was out in force for Chan Tong-Kai’s release from prison. Photo: Winson Wong
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai’s release from Hong Kong prison: media scrum, press motorcade and police protection
- Dozens of media outlets, both local and foreign, crammed into a driveway outside Pik Uk Correctional Institution for release of 20-year-old
- Chan, who spent 19 months in custody on money-laundering charges, is wanted in Taiwan for killing girlfriend in case that sparked extradition bill crisis
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
