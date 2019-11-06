Channels

SCMP
President Tsai Ing-wen and her government have been under huge pressure over cases involving Taiwan and Hong Kong. Photo: CNA
Politics

Taipei calls on Hong Kong to help in hunt for Taiwanese suspect in Kowloon watch store robbery

  • Taipei says its courts are responsible for case where Taiwanese man is wanted after US$126,000 raid
  • Hong Kong source says robbery suspect is free because city’s government is powerless to pursue him
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 2:49pm, 6 Nov, 2019

The press pack was out in force for Chan Tong-Kai’s release from prison. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai’s release from Hong Kong prison: media scrum, press motorcade and police protection

  • Dozens of media outlets, both local and foreign, crammed into a driveway outside Pik Uk Correctional Institution for release of 20-year-old
  • Chan, who spent 19 months in custody on money-laundering charges, is wanted in Taiwan for killing girlfriend in case that sparked extradition bill crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 11:39pm, 23 Oct, 2019

