Wang Zhenmin said Hong Kong “will be over” if it fails to pass national security legislation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Beijing adviser says passing national security law still Hong Kong’s responsibility

  • ‘Costs for Hong Kong will be unbearable’ if it does not act, Wang Zhenmin says
  • Fears that Beijing could impose the legislation itself after last week’s meeting of Communist Party elite made national security a priority
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Updated: 12:47pm, 7 Nov, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) is received by Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng in Beijing. Photo: ISD
Politics

No country would tolerate ‘violent and destructive acts’ of Hong Kong’s protesters, Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng says

  • Top official makes comment in meeting with city’s leader Carrie Lam and says radical separatists have crossed bottom line
  • Lam given state leader’s backing as he includes judiciary among those who must take responsibility for ending civil unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:53am, 7 Nov, 2019

