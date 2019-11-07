Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is firmly opposed to Beijing’s idea of “one country two systems”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing vows to ‘fully respect’ Taiwanese way of life … after reunification
- People’s ‘private property, religions and legitimate rights’ will be safeguarded, Communist Party says in communique
- Returning self-ruled island to its fold is Beijing’s sole concern, regardless of whether Taiwanese people accept ‘one country, two systems’, academic says
Topic | Taiwan
