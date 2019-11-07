Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

As Chinese civil service jobs slowly open to Hong Kong and Macau residents, a degree from a mainland university may be an advantage. Photo: Beijing Normal University campus
Politics

Positions vacant: China opens civil service jobs to Hong Kong and Macau residents for first time

  • Guangdong says it has set aside 26 of 3,115 vacancies for graduates from special administrative regions
  • Businessman welcomes move but says interest may be limited because young Hongkongers lack experience of mainland
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 6:40pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

As Chinese civil service jobs slowly open to Hong Kong and Macau residents, a degree from a mainland university may be an advantage. Photo: Beijing Normal University campus
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.