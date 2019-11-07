As Chinese civil service jobs slowly open to Hong Kong and Macau residents, a degree from a mainland university may be an advantage. Photo: Beijing Normal University campus
Positions vacant: China opens civil service jobs to Hong Kong and Macau residents for first time
- Guangdong says it has set aside 26 of 3,115 vacancies for graduates from special administrative regions
- Businessman welcomes move but says interest may be limited because young Hongkongers lack experience of mainland
