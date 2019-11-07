Bookseller Lam Wing-kee says he wants his new store to be a “space for everyone”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee who fled to Taiwan says he’s ready to reopen in Taipei
- Former manager of Causeway Bay Books says new store will cater to ‘free souls’ and provide a ‘space for everyone’
- Reopening possible after crowdfunding campaign raised US$196,000, he says
Topic | Human rights in China
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee says he wants his new store to be a “space for everyone”. Photo: EPA-EFE