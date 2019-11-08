Xu Yan outside Xuzhou City Detention Centre, displaying the date of her husband Yu Wensheng’s birthday, which will mark 680 days in detention. Photo: AFP
Detained Chinese human rights lawyer’s wife fights on, still unsure of his whereabouts
- Almost two years after Yu Wensheng vanished, authorities continue to prevent his family and lawyer seeing him, and court has no record of his case
- The treatment of Yu, amid a crackdown on rights lawyers and activists, highlights the murkiness of China’s legal system
Chinese activist Sophia Huang Xueqin is raising awareness about sexual harassment in China. Photo: Thomas Yau
Police detain Chinese #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xueqin on public order charge
- Huang arrested in Guangzhou for allegedly ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
