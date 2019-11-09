China last exceeded 300 million tonnes of coal imports in 2013. Photo: AP
China expected to set annual cap on coal imports at 300 tonnes, industry leader says
- Imports in final weeks of year likely to tail off after imports in first 10 months hit 276 million tonnes
- Beijing regularly tries to control shipments to help local miners
Topic | Energy
Chinese scientists are devising ways to make drying grain more efficient. Photo: Xinhua
Scientists say China can have pollution-free food security, but is it ready to foot US$14 billion bill?
- Food agency says high cost of replacing coal-fired grain driers with heat pumps will be worth it if China wants its secret network of stockpiles to be sustainable
- Nation’s emergency grain stockpile occupies a vast network of warehouses
Topic | China science
