Taiwan’s KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu may find the one million Taiwanese businesspeople living and working on the mainland less of an influence than in previous elections. Photo: AP
In Taiwan 2020 election race, the influence of mainland-based voters may be waning
- About one million Taiwanese businesspeople live and work in mainland China and traditionally vote ‘blue’
- With some wavering and falling numbers they may have less influence than before on the next presidential poll
Topic | Taiwan
Supporters of the opposition KMT at a rally in Taipei in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan charges pro-Beijing politicians with accepting funds from Chinese mainland
- Zhang Xiuye and Chou Ching-chun charged with receiving around US$62,000 in donations from mainland as authorities seek to clamp down on efforts to influence next year’s presidential election
- Chinese Democratic Progressive Party duo deny wrongdoing during unsuccessful bids to win seats on Taipei city council and say they did not realise they needed to declare the money
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
