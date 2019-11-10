A senior Beijing official says establishing a mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has become an urgent task. Photo: Sam Tsang
Need for national security law in Hong Kong becoming urgent, Beijing official says
- Steps must also be taken to prevent ‘foreign forces’ from interfering in city’s affairs, director of Chinese central government’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office says
- Rise of independence forces linked to city’s failure to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party elite wrap up meeting with pledge to safeguard national security in Hong Kong
- Communique issued at end of four-day session says party will ‘establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security’ in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau
- Move aims to ‘safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability’, it says
Topic | China’s Communist Party
