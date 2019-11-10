Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A senior Beijing official says establishing a mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has become an urgent task. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Need for national security law in Hong Kong becoming urgent, Beijing official says

  • Steps must also be taken to prevent ‘foreign forces’ from interfering in city’s affairs, director of Chinese central government’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office says
  • Rise of independence forces linked to city’s failure to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 9:12am, 10 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A senior Beijing official says establishing a mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has become an urgent task. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China’s Communist Party elite wrap up meeting with pledge to safeguard national security in Hong Kong

  • Communique issued at end of four-day session says party will ‘establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security’ in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau
  • Move aims to ‘safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability’, it says
Topic |   China’s Communist Party
SCMP

Jun Mai  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:49am, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.