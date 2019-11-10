Hong Kong protesters vandalised Xinhua’s offices in Wan Chai on November 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese media from 30 countries condemn attack on Xinhua offices in Hong Kong
- Group led by International Daily News, which has links to Chinese state media, issues joint statement decrying ‘barbaric acts of the mob against the national news agency’
- Anti-government protesters vandalised Xinhua’s offices on November 2, smashing windows and throwing petrol bombs
