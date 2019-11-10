Channels

Hong Kong protesters vandalised Xinhua’s offices in Wan Chai on November 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Chinese media from 30 countries condemn attack on Xinhua offices in Hong Kong

  • Group led by International Daily News, which has links to Chinese state media, issues joint statement decrying ‘barbaric acts of the mob against the national news agency’
  • Anti-government protesters vandalised Xinhua’s offices on November 2, smashing windows and throwing petrol bombs
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Nov, 2019

The Hong Kong offices of Chinese news agency Xinhua came under heavy attack on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Xinhua’s Hong Kong office ‘like a war zone’ after petrol bomb attack, worker says

  • Man says he and his colleagues knew the building was under attack as they could see it on television, but did not think it was serious
  • Some people had to be evacuated but swift action of firefighters ensured no one was hurt, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 4:38pm, 4 Nov, 2019

