Delivery drivers in Beijing prepare for Singles' Day. Photo: EPA-EFE
Waste from China’s e-commerce deliveries could quadruple to 41.3 million tonnes by 2025, green groups say
- Report by Greenpeace and other campaigners says retailers are waiting for recycling regulations instead of taking initiative
- Draft packaging standards were published last month, and e-commerce companies say they have waste reduction plans in operation
