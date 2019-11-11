Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Delivery drivers in Beijing prepare for Singles' Day. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Waste from China’s e-commerce deliveries could quadruple to 41.3 million tonnes by 2025, green groups say

  • Report by Greenpeace and other campaigners says retailers are waiting for recycling regulations instead of taking initiative
  • Draft packaging standards were published last month, and e-commerce companies say they have waste reduction plans in operation
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:04pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Delivery drivers in Beijing prepare for Singles' Day. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.